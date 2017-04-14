Thurman wants title unification bout with Pacquiao

Undefeated welterweight title holder Keith "One Time" Thurman said that he would like to face Manny Pacquiao later this year in a title unification bout.

In his most recent fight, Thurman (29-0, 1 NC) claimed the WBC and WBA welterweight crowns when he won a split decision over Danny Garcia in New York on 4 March.

Pacquiao's last fight was in November when he defeated Jesse Vargas to claim the WBO welterweight title.

The Filipino (59-6, 2 Draws) is scheduled to fight next against Australia's Jeff Horn on 2 July at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in a WBO title bout.

In an interview carried by TMZ, Thurman said that he wanted to be regarded as the best fighter in the world and to do that he would need to beat Pacquiao.

"I've got a lot more work to do. I just want to be the best fighter in the world," said Thurman. "It's what I've been doing since I was a kid. I'm proud – we've got the family proud.

"It's kinda ironic that I'm the only welterweight in the world that holds two world titles and he's still ranked above me.

"At the end of the day, we want that Pacman fight. I can't wait to negotiate that fight. Shoot, he can pick the date, he can pick anything he wants because I'm ready to put hands on him and show the world who 'One Time' Thurman really is."