Haye: I still want to be world champion

David Haye has not given up on his dreams of becoming world champion again, despite defeat to fellow Brit Tony Bellew.

Haye’s loss in the 11th round against Bellew earlier this month prompted major question marks over whether the 36-year-old would enter the ring again.

However, Haye received plenty of plaudits for his determination to fight on after tearing his Achilles in the sixth round. After undergoing surgery on the injury, he is already eyeing a comeback before the end of 2017.

Here is a little update from Hayemaker HQ. Thanks again for all of your support. It means the world to me ?? pic.twitter.com/hC2tQBq7B5 — David Haye (@mrdavidhaye) March 16, 2017

“Hello ladies and gentleman, thank you very much for all of your amazingly positive well wishes and messages of support," said Haye in a video on Twitter.

"Every single one of them has been read and digested by me.

"I will be back to my very best very soon.

"I have got the best people in the world looking after me so, as soon as it is humanly possible for me to get back in the ring, I will be.

"We all believe that will be before the end of 2017, which is fantastic, and everyone saw how much I wanted the fight while I was in the fight

"The question marks were about 'does David still want it, if the going gets tough?' Yes, I still want it, I think I proved to everybody I did, and I am telling you all I will be the heavyweight champion of the world once again.

"Time will tell but I am doing everything humanly possible to get back on track, so watch this space.

"Thank you very much again for your support."