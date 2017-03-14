Hearn: Bellew will fight again this year

Tony Bellew is set to fight again this year following his dramatic heavyweight victory over David Haye, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Bellew claimed an 11th-round win over Haye, who was hampered by an Achilles injury from the sixth round, with trainer Shane McGuigan throwing in the towel for the former WBA world heavyweight champion at The O2.

In a bruising encounter in which Bellew claimed to have broken his hand, the 34-year-old admitted afterwards that his future was “uncertain”.

However, Bellew’s promoter Hearn told Sky Sports News HQ on Monday that ‘Bomber’ will fight again this year, with a possible rematch against Haye among the options.

“We’re going to fight this year, 100 percent,” said Hearn.

“Like Tony [Bellew] said, the decision will be made by him and his family and it’s my job to present the opportunities to him. I believe the Haye rematch will be one of those opportunities.

“Part of Tony Bellew wanted to beat him fully fit. There are some unanswered questions.

“It was an epic event, it was a thrilling fight but the Haye rematch certainly remains one of the biggest fights out there for both guys.

“For Haye the only fight out there is the Tony Bellew rematch. For Tony there’s the Haye rematch, there’s Joseph Parker, there’s Deontay Wilder, there’s Tyson Fury, there’s plenty of options.”

In the immediate aftermath of victory, Bellew challenged reigning WBC world heavyweight champion Wilder to a fight, with Hearn revealing he had already received a phone call from the American about a proposed bout.

Hearn also confirmed previously that WBO champion Joseph Parker had made contact following Bellew’s success in his maiden heavyweight clash.