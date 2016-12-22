Wilder to defend title against Wawrzyk

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will be back in the ring on February 25 at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama to defend his title against Andrzej Wawrzyk of Poland.

According to Tuscaloosa sportswriter Aaron Suttles, the 31-year-old Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) will be making the fifth title defence since first lifting the crown on January 17, 2015, when he defeated Bermane Stiverne with a unanimous 12 round decision.

Wilder has won all of his previous title defences via knockouts/stoppages against Eric Molina, Artur Szpilka, Johann Duhaupas and Chris Arreola.

Man it feels so damn good to be back in the mix. Having a lil fun in the gym off a long recovery. #Unification2017 pic.twitter.com/ikDngOqYcC — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) December 21, 2016

In his last outing on July 16, where he hammered Arreola for the fight to be stopped in the eighth round, it was discovered after the bout that Wilder had injured his hand and torn his bicep and was forced to undergo surgery to fix the problems.

The 29-year-old Wawrzyk (33-1, 19 KOs) is all of six-foot-five (1.98cm) and weighs in at about 240 pounds. This will be the Poles second world title bout after he was stopped in the third round of his fight against WBA world heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin of Russia in May 2013.

Since that loss to Povetkin, Wawrzyk has won six fights in a row via KO/TKO, the last being against Poland's Albert Sosnowski on September 17 which he won in a sixth round TKO.