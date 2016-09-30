Linares out for six weeks after title win

Jorge Linares faces around six weeks on the sidelines after capturing the WBA lightweight title.

Linares defeated Anthony Crolla by a unanimous points decision, in Manchester last weekend to take the British fighter’s crown in only his second title defence.

However, the Venezuelan damaged his right hand during the bout, which will require a short period on the treatment table to recover, albeit he avoided any broken bones.

“Jorge saw the doctor on Wednesday. He was given four to six weeks off to rest the hand,” promoter Robert Diaz told Boxingscene.com. “There’s no fracture, there’s no break, which is a good thing.

“He has to go back in four to six weeks to see the doctor for clearance and then he can go back to regular activities.”

When Linares does return to training, he is expected to begin preparations for a rematch with Crolla.

There was a clause in Crolla’s favour which made provision for a return fight and it is one which the 29-year-old, along with promoter Eddie Hearn, intend to activate.

“Eddie and Crolla mentioned after the fight that they wanted to exercise the rematch, but of course I have to speak to Eddie to get a timetable. Hopefully it’s February or March,” added Diaz.