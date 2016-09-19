Watch Alvarez’s powerful rib shot

Canelo Alvarez was in a dominant mood on Saturday night, flooring Liam Smith with a body shot.

The Mexican, who boasts a superlative 48-1 record with 34 knockouts, stopped Smith with this brutal body shot in the ninth round in Texas.

According to Mike Coppinger from US Today, the punched practically echoed around the arena…

“The devastating left hook to the liver that ended the fight — and scored a third knockdown — sounded like a gunshot from ringside,” he said.

“Canelo Alvarez knew right away that it was a fight-ending punch.”

Ouch…