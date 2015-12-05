Joshua: Fury fight inevitable

Anthony Joshua believes it will be a case of sooner rather than later when it comes to facing new heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

While there are a number of fighters clamouring to face the new WBA, WBO and IBF world champion following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko, Joshua is confident the weight of public opinion will see him move to the front of the queue.

"I'd fight for that belt 100%. I've got to fight for that British belt first though. You've got him, Alexander Povetkin, Deontay Wilder. I wouldn't put David Haye up there just yet – he achieved more as a cruiserweight so I wouldn't put him there yet," said Joshua.

"The thing with me and Fury, and it's the same as me and the Dillian Whyte fight is, that people want to see us fight. Champion or no champion – they want to see us fight. That's why it'll be made. Even though I'm not at that level, I think it'll be fast-tracked.

"I thought it'd be routine [for Klitschko]. One man has really changed the course of heavyweight boxing. You've got guys like me and Dillian, Kubrat Pulev, Jennings, Povetkin – we should be fighting for the champion there.

"[IBF mandatory challenger] Vyacheslav Glazkov is small. I saw him fight against Steve Cunningham. Dereck Chisora is probably looking now. The division has woken up and people will be saying he beat him and I beat him and they'll all be stepping their game up. It's interesting now.

"On December 12, people want to see us go to war but they'll also be asking whether we are the guys to challenge. They're looking a year from now at a our potential. Are we good enough to fight down the line? Can they see snippets of greatness?"