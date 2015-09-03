Timothy Bradley splits from trainer

WBO welterweight champion Timothy Bradley has confirmed he has parted company with trainer Joel Diaz.

The 32-year-old (32-1-1-KO12) has worked with Diaz since he turned professional in 2004 and despite numerous world titles at both light-welterweight and welterweight, has opted to move on.

"I would like to take the time to clarify the conflicting media publications. First of all I am a man that would never disrespect any other man whom I've worked with for 10 years,” Bradley said.

"I know this decision came as a shock to many that I would be making changes to my team, but with that being said I want everyone to know that I took the time to meet with Joel Diaz in person to directly communicate with him that I would be making a change.

"I thank Joel Diaz for his time and efforts and know that he and I have accomplished great things together. I wish him nothing but success and blessings for him, his family and team."

Bradley was last in action in June when he recorded a unanimous points victory over Jessie Vargas, although the bout was shrouded in controversy when the referee halted it 10 seconds early with Bradley having been wobbled earlier in the final round.