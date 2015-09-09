Cornish relishing Joshua challenge

Gary Cornish and Anthony Joshua will both be trying to get their hands on the vacant Commonwealth title as they prepare for their Saturday bout at the O2 Arena in London.

Both fighters are undefeated as Cornish is 21-0, including 12 KO’s while Joshua is 13-0, all of which were by KO's.

Despite his height, Cornish is confident that he will be a suitable opponent for Joshua and mentions that the 25-year-old slugger should not be underestimating him.

"He's never fought anyone my size," Cornish told BBC Scotland.

"He's never fought anyone with my power. We'll be ready. I reckon if I fought the fighters he fought I would have stopped them.

"We're both big punchers so I can't see it going the distance. I'm a lot different to anyone he's fought. I'm there to win and that's what I'm going to do."

Cornish's trainer, Paul Geddes, has no doubt in his mind that Cornish can handle himself in the ring and says that he has all the attributes to become the new Commonwealth champion.

"There's no question in my mind he can do something here," he said. "He has galvanised exceptional strength, exceptional power."

Geddes also mentions that Joshua will have difficulty in dealing with Cornish, especially because he has nothing to lose, unlike Joshua.

"The public are going to see a very impressive Gary Cornish and the public are going to see an Anthony Joshua who has his hands full.

"There is absolutely no pressure on Gary Cornish. All the pressure is on Anthony Joshua's shoulders, which is a good position to be in."