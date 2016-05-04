Khan and Alvarez confident ahead of clash

British challenger Amir Khan says he is feeling confident ahead of his title fight against WBC middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Khan and Alvarez arrived at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Tuesday and both had much to say ahead of Saturday’s meeting.

The 29-year-old Khan told media upon his arrival that all the hard work and training had been done and he was well prepared for Alvarez.

“All the hard work and training has been done,” said Khan. “I have a great team, and I am conditioned and ready to fight and represent my country of England.

“Mentally, I have prepared by praying, being with my beautiful family, and the support from my fans. Even though Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican holiday, we are going to see a lot of British flags come Saturday night.

“This is a huge fight, as Canelo is a star in Mexico and America. I know I’m here as the underdog, but I’m ready to win and take this WBC belt back to my home in England.

“I wouldn’t have taken this fight if I didn’t think I could take it. I have trained for everything and worked on my speed and my power.

“A win against Canelo would be one of the biggest wins of my career because he is a superstar, especially on this Cinco de Mayo weekend in front of everyone. I have trained and worked on my speed and my power.

“The fans will be very happy on Saturday night. I will be the new world champion. I think it will be difficult to knock Canelo out, but I know I can give him a boxing lesson,” Khan added.

The 25-year-old Alvarez said he planned on giving Khan a boxing lesson on Saturday and had trained to go the full 12 rounds if needed. He added that he planned on giving his Mexican countrymen a victory to celebrate on Cinco de Mayo.

“There is a difference between wanting and doing,” said Canelo. “On Saturday night, we will see who will give who a boxing lesson. I want to thank all of my fans for the support.

“I am very honoured to be celebrating on Cinco de Mayo, and I hope to put on a great show on Saturday night.

“I’m training hard for twelve rounds, I’m ready to go all of those rounds, and if the knockout presents itself…I’m ready to take it.”