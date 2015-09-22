Fury wants to dominate heavyweight boxing

As Tyson Fury gets ready to fight Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf on October 24 for the WBA, WBO and IBF world titles, the British slugger claims that he will then target the sport’s best fighters once he defeats the Ukrainian.

On the upcoming match, Fury, who is 24-0, 18 KO, states that he is looking forward to putting Klitschko on his back and that the results of his training will definitely show during their fight, which has potentially put heavyweight boxing back in the limelight.

"Everything's going well. Sparring and training are all going perfectly to plan. I’m just looking forward to it now," he told World Boxing News in an exclusive interview.

"I'm not nervous if you know me you know I don’t get nervous. If anyone should be nervous it should be Wladimir Klitschko – he doesn’t know what he’s got himself in for. May the best man win."

Because of a clause in Klitschko's contract with Fury, the Wilmslow giant has to fight the 39-year-old again if he beats him.

However, Fury says that he no qualms with a rematch against ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ and says that he will take on anyone who is willing to fight him, provided they meet his requirements.

"The rematch will happen first but if I beat him once, I will beat him again – so that’s not a problem," he said.

"After that I want to fight the best guys I can. Whoever can sell 50,000 tickets and is marketable can get in the ring with me, no problem. I’m not here to just make up numbers, I want to make tons of money and be the best."

"I'll fight whoever the public want, I don't care. If it's Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte or Deontay Wilder so be it, just as long as they are marketable."

Fellow British boxer David Haye was twice slated to fight Fury but had to pull out due to injury.

On a possible fight with Haye, who is set announce his return after retiring, the 27-year-old explained that he has moved on from him and that he is no interest in a potential bout with the former two-time world champion.

"I'm not bothered what he does now or what he will do. David Haye who? I’m not interested in any fight, he had his chance," Fury added.