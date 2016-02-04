Brook: Khan will lose to Alvarez

IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook feels that countryman Amir Khan has nothing to lose by stepping up in weight to face WBC middleweight champion, Saul Alvarez.

British boxer Khan confirmed on Tuesday that he would be fighting against Alvarez on May 7 in Las Vegas.

The announcement ended hopes of a possible showdown between Brook and Khan at Wembley.

Brook feels that even though Khan will be fighting above the 147lbs division he is in a “win-win” situation having taken up the challenge of facing the Mexican.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, the 29-year-old Brook said he did not think Khan would beat Alvarez.

“I don’t know if he’s cashing himself in or what but I don’t believe he thinks he can win. That’s me being honest. He’ll lose in that fight.

“They can always come back down and fight the welterweights of the world. If he’d got in with me, which we all expected, I’d definitely end his career.

“Him fighting at middleweight against Canelo, he can always say ‘the guy was too big for me. I thought this and I thought that.’ He can come up with that and drop back down so it’s win-win for Khan I think,” he added.

Brook will next be in action against mandatory challenger Kevin Bizier on March 26.