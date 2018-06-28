BBQ Beatdown 119: A Tiger Muay Thai way of bringing the MMA community together

FOX Sports Asia travels to Phuket, Thailand to showcase Tiger Muay Thai gym’s BBQ Beatdown 119 taking place this Saturday, June 30.

Tiger Muay Thai is the world’s biggest Muay Thai, mixed martial arts (MMA) training camp and destination gym, located on Soi Tad-ied – the home of multiple Muay Thai and MMA gyms and associated businesses.

Top Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contenders holding their training camps at the gym recently include Valentina Shevchenko, Tai Tuivasa, Mark Hunt, Mairbek Taisumov and many more.

Their monthly BBQ Beatdown events include a mixture of pro and amateur Muay Thai and MMA fights, where up-and-coming fighters can get vital fight experience, as well as being a monthly get-together for the gym and outside community.

The events have been going for close to 10 years now and FOX Sports Asia will be there covering the action at BBQ Beatdown 119.

June 30 will also see the conclusion of the gym’s annual Fight Team Tryouts, where prospective fighters are intensively tested by the gym’s trainers.

Previous Fight Team Tryouts videos have gone viral as armchair fans have enjoyed watching the young contenders pushed to their limit and beyond.

The top Muay Thai and MMA stand-outs are picked out and awarded contracts as Tiger Muay Thai sponsored fighters. Previous winners of the tryouts include UFC fighters Ben Nguyen and Alexander Volkanovski, top MMA fighter Grigory Popov, and the world’s top non-Burmese Lethwei fighter, Dave Leduc.

The Fight Team Tryout contenders are currently being put through their paces, and the winners will be announced at BBQ Beatdown 119. There are rumours that if the judges are undecided between two contenders, they may have to face each other in combat at the BBQ Beatdown for the final spots.

Stay tuned to FOX Sports Asia for all the results of BBQ Beatdown 119 and the 2018 Tiger Muay Thai Fight Team Tryouts.

