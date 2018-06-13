Ignite Championship sets Thai MMA alight

Thailand’s first ever televised amateur MMA tournament, Ignite Warrior Championship, brought the house down as the Grand Final qualifiers were determined in the final heat.

Star power was brought to the proceedings by the four team mentors above, from left, former Team Alpha Male striking coach Master Thong, Thailand’s first ever MMA World Champion Ramba Somdet, ONE Championship star Rika Ishige – standing in for Shannon Wiratchai on Team OneShin, and finally the first appearance of Muay Thai legend Saenchai on the show – standing in for Muay Thai TV host Matthew Deane.

The show saw the final round of fights in the four different weight categories. Over the course of the three heats, each fighter fought the three other fighters in their division once each, the winners receiving three points per win.

At the end of this Ignite Championship qualifier, the two fighters with the most points qualified for the Grand Finals on July 22 where they will fight again for the belt.

In the Lightweight Division, Chayanon Potijean (#TeamMatthew), above in red, qualified for the Grand Final with three wins out of three, where he will meet Thitipant Totermkitchai (#TeamRamba), who won his deciding match to qualify with two wins and a loss.

The Bantamweight division was dominated by Rungrot Posi (#TeamOneShin), below in blue, who got his third win with an aggressive KO, winning the approval of Saenchai. He will face Thitiwat Rataniteetanayod (#Team Ramba), in the Grand Final who won his final heat with a close decision to qualify.

Natchakamon Chanthasri (#TeamMasterThong), above in red, looked like she was about to suffer her first loss in the Strawweight competition before a dramatic comeback submission ensured her third victory in the tournament. She will face Prapassorn Thunyawanich #TeamOneShin in the Grand Final who made it through with a 2-1 record.

And in the Featherweight bracket, Prach Buapa (#Team Matthew), below in red, made it three wins out of three with another confident victory. In the Grand Final, he will face Narupon Plodpai (#TeamRamba), who won a nail-biting deciding fight in the night’s final bout for second place.

Check out the whole show with English commentary by Full Metal Dojo hosts Jon Nutt and Mark Abbott here: