Trinity returns to Bangkok with 3 Combat Sports for 1

After the success of their inaugural Trinity: Proflex Striker Series event last month, Full Metal Dojo present their next Trinity event this Friday, June 8 at the Ambassador Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

The previous event saw Saharat Kongsawat from WildCard Gym win a one-night 8-man tournament, consisting of fights with round 1 in boxing, round 2 in Muay Thai and round 3 in MMA.

It was a great night for the boss of WildCard Gym, FOX Sports Asia writer and UFC veteran, Tommy “WildCard” Hayden, as he also won the evening’s MMA super fight with a 3-round decision victory over fellow American and former The Ultimate Fighter contestant, James Chaney.

This time, Friday’s Trinity event will be comprised of whole fights in boxing, Muay Thai and MMA, all taking place in an MMA cage. It also has a Thailand versus the world theme, as combatants from Iran, Japan, Ireland, Russia and the USA take on hometown favourites from some of Bangkok’s top gyms.

The event is headlined by young American fighter Alex Munro. Having come to Thailand to train in Muay Thai, he was lured into the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world, and is now making his inevitable MMA debut against local favourite Sukritphat Duangsom.