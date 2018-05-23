Fairtex returns with second MMA Smoker show

Fairtex Training Center returns with their second Smoker event which features amateur Muay Thai and MMA fights on May 26.

After the success of their first amateur MMA Smoker Event, the world renowned Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand is returning with a mixed card of amateur Muay Thai and MMA fights at their next Smoker Event on Saturday, May 26.

The event will see some of Fairtex’s trainee fighters making their first forays into the Muay Thai and MMA world against other up-and-comers in the region.

It comes hot on the heels of a recent boom in amateur MMA events in Thailand with the second heats of the Ignite Warrior Championship coming up on May 27, and the Full Metal Dojo presented Trinity Proflex Striker Series returning to Bangkok on June 8 after their recent debut.

Fairtex is considered one of the top Muay Thai gyms in the world – home to the likes of Yodsanklai and numerous other Muay Thai champions.

Since its recent expansion into MMA and Brazilian jiu-jitsu training, it has already attracted a host of big names to train there, including UFC heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Mark Godbeer, and other rising MMA fighters.