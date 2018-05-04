UFC announces four additional fights for Singapore show

The UFC announced four additional bouts scheduled for their upcoming UFC Fight Night Singapore event.

The world’s premier MMA fight promotion added China’s most famous MMA fighter Li ‘Leech’ Jingliang to the match card where he will take on Judo specialist Daichi Abe in the Octagon.

Rising Chinese star Song Yadong will also make his bantamweight debut in the Singapore show against Brazilian Felipe ‘Sertanejo’ Arantes.

In the other bantamweight fight for the night, Osaka native Teruto ‘Yashabo’ Ishihara faces Russian debutant Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan. While in the welterweight division, Song ‘The Assassin’ Kenan, who has nine first round finishes, is in for a tough time against The Ultimate Fighter Latin America semi-finalist Hector Aldana.

The June 23 event, which takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, sees UFC welterweight legend Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone square off with up-and-coming Brit Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards.

Photo Credit: UFC Facebook