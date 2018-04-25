Yohann Fairtex: The Rising French Star of Muay Thai

Fox Sports Asia meets Yohann Fairtex, one of the best foreign Muay Thai fighters in Thailand.

Yohann Drai hails from Marseilles in France, but is now known by his gym name of Yohann Fairtex – the world-famous Muay Thai Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand.

He has forged a name for himself as one of the hottest prospects in Muay Thai, with a 34-win, 6-loss record, and appearances in Kunlun Fight, All Star Fight, Thai Fight, Max Muay Thai, Super Muay Thai and WLF to his name. We met the 26-year-old to find out what it takes to become a top ‘nakmuay farang’.

Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya is home to many world class fighters, such as the legendary Yodsanklai Fairtex and new Lion Fight World Champion, Saemapetch Fairtex. So how did the Frenchman feel joining such an illustrious team?

“The training there was so difficult, six hours a day,” Yohann explained. “But I was really motivated. All the fighters there are nice and the atmosphere is perfect to learn and improve quickly. So I trained hard and had my first fight with them at Kunlun Fight three months later. After my victory, they told me they will keep me in the team.”

Drai’s next fight is on April 28 in Bangkok against decorated Muay Thai fighter Jomthong Chuwattana at All Star Fight 3 – the new Muay Thai promotion set up and headlined by Muay Thai superstar Buakaw Benchamek. Jomthong is veteran of 250 fights, a three-time Rajadamnern Stadium Champion and currently ranked as the number five lightweight in the world by LiverKick.com.

“I’m preparing for my fight against Jomthong very seriously. I know it will be difficult. His skills are amazing, but I have my weapons and I’ve worked very hard for this fight. So I’m really motivated to fight him.” Yohann told us.

When asked about the main differences between Thai and foreign Muay Thai fighters, the French fighter stated, “Thai fighters are for the most part born into the Muay Thai world. It’s a big advantage to understand how this sport works compared to the foreigners. They start boxing very young so their technique is perfect. Foreigners start later, so have a little handicap. Those who are successful are those who are really motivated and keep going strong whatever happens.”

“I really only started Muay Thai when I arrived in Thailand at 23,” Yohann continued. “Before that I started wrestling when I was 15 and had my first MMA fight at 16, though with no striking on the ground, similar to old Pancrase rules. I’ve had around 20 fights in this form of MMA and only wins. At 18 or 19, I started to train kickboxing because my MMA stand-up was not good. I eventually got more into striking and stopped training MMA because of the difficulty of training seriously in France.

“After training in Holland and working as a commercial oil and gas diver in Africa, I moved to Thailand at 23 and started real professional Muay Thai. I’ve now been training at Fairtex for a year and a half.”

Yohann recently won two fights in one night at Kunlun Fight 70 to win his four-man heat of the wider 64-man qualifiers, getting through to the last 16 of the KLF 70kg World Championship. “I’m happy to have won the first tournament this year, but this is only the first part and only strong fighters are in the last 16, so I have to keep my focus on the next fights.

Last year he made it through to the final eight on his first attempt. How does he expect to do this year? “Last year I lost by decision in a very close fight against Dzianis Zuev. I learnt a lot from this and my level has gone up since. So yes for sure I expect to do better this year and be in the final four of the men’s tournament.”