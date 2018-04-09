WildCard Reviews: Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 223)

FOX Sports Asia looks back at the true main event of UFC 223 where Rose Namajunas successfully defended her Strawweight crown against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

I was super excited for this fight and it didn’t disappoint, despite all of the unforeseen Conor McGregor shenanigans that took place leading up to the event.

Both women came to the cage ready for war, with Jedrzejczyk much less vocal and cocky before this fight compared to the first time round when Namajunas took her title at UFC 217. Rose was still her stoic self, but showed a bit more personality in the lead up of this fight.

Round one was a great opening round. We saw Jedrzejczyk seemingly operating on fast-forward, working to confuse Namajunas using feints and movement.

Namajunas saw through the fast boxing style and was able to get the best of the exchanges; catching Jedrzejczyk repeatedly with her lead left hook – the same punch that dropped Jedrzejczyk in their first fight.

Round one went to Namajunas. Round two was closer for sure.

Jedrzejczyk came out a little bit slower and had little success with her boxing game plan, Namajunas was still able to pick her apart getting the best of most exchanges. Towards the end of the round, Jedrzejczyk switched up her style to use more Muay Thai instead of relying on boxing.

This proved to work well, as leg kicks started landing which noticeably messed with Namajunas. During the last few minutes, Jedrzejczyk was able to beat Namajunas up in a series of clinches. I still gave this round to Namajunas, but it was much closer than the first round.

Round three and four were very much duplicate rounds. Namajunas was noticeably slower than the first two rounds which allowed Jedrzejczyk to implement her gameplan.

Jedrzejczyk won both rounds largely using leg kicks, and she should have stuck with this game plan the whole time. She relentlessly tore Namajunas’ legs up with low inside and outside kicks, visibly messing with her.

Round five was the deciding round which showed Namajunas rallying, digging deep and stepping into the pocket more often to counter Jedrzejczyk’s leg kicks.

I gave Namajunas the edge on striking in this round, but she really sealed the deal with a takedown in the last 30 seconds of the fight. This was a really good round as both women showed they had the energy to put on a great fight for the full five rounds.

I was super happy for Namajunas as she solidified her place at the top of the Strawweight division in the UFC.

However, I believe that we have now seen a clear way to beat Namajunas – leg kicks for days! If Namajunas can hold onto her title while Jedrzejczyk works her way back to challenger status, I think a third fight would see Jedrzejczyk walking away with the title.

Overall this was a great fight and we learned a lot about Namajunas.

I hope to see her establish herself as the top fighter in the Strawweight division. She seems like a cool person and is very respectful of the people she fights, proving to be through and through a good champion.

Tommy “WildCard” Hayden is a former UFC fighter and Head MMA Coach at Elite Fight Club, Bangkok.