WildCard Reviews: Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Al Iaquinta (UFC 223)

FOX Sports Asia breaks down Nurmagomedov’s Lightweight title win against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223.

This main event was not the true main event of the card, and was almost a joke.

Tony Ferguson dropped out due to an injury, and Featherweight champ Max Holloway stepped up. Later Holloway was declared medically unfit to make weight, so Al Iaquinta, the real estate agent, stepped up.

While we finally saw Khabib obtain the belt he has been chasing, I feel the true winner of this fight was the rest of the lightweight division. Thank you Al Iaquinta!

The first two rounds were typical Nurmagomedov, drag-you-to-hell styled ground and pound, which we all expected. Iaquinta, however, came out in an ultra-low defensive hybrid stance between wrestling and boxing.

He was also super conservative with his striking, he kept down the speed, power and length of combinations in order to stay defensive. Yet Nurmagomedov still secured the takedowns and dragged Iaquinta through the dirt.

Khabib flattens out Iaquinta and starts landing hard shots, but @AlIaquinta gets out of it and survives the round! #UFC223 pic.twitter.com/RdADBUetuN — UFC (@ufc) April 8, 2018

The third round saw Iaquinta’s style starting to pay off. He was able to effectively hold Nurmagomedov’s takedowns at bay which showed Khabib’s lack of striking skills. Nurmagomedov largely stuck to his jab, rarely throwing out combinations. And when he did, not much landed.

The fourth and fifth rounds were much of the same.

Nurmagomedov started using kicks and upper cuts to do more damage, but I still could not find anything terrifying about his striking. In fact it bored me to the point of rooting for Iaquinta just because I wanted to see him catch Nurmagomedov.

Khabib may have won this fight and became the new UFC Lightweight champion.

However, what we watched was an instructional video on how to beat him – Iaquinta showcased to the world that Nurmagomedov has horrible jujutsu chin when he throws his jabs.

For those of you who don’t know what jujutsu chin is, let me bring you up to speed.

Back in the day when many of the fighters in the UFC were still relatively one dimensional, jujutsu players had some bad striking habits.

They tended to lift their chins when putting together combinations instead of tucking them to their chest. A lifted chin exposes the jawline, which when struck, results in dudes getting KO’d in wonderful, brutal fashion. Hence the name jujutsu chin.

Nurmagomedov has jujutsu chin and is susceptible to upper cuts. If better strikers can effectively stop his takedowns and string together combinations, I feel like we may see the defeat of Nurmagomedov come sooner rather than later.

I really like Nurmagomedov, but I hope he watches this fight and works on his boxing.

Tommy “WildCard” Hayden is a former UFC fighter and Head MMA Coach at Elite Fight Club, Bangkok.