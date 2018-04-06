WildCard Predicts: Rose Namajunas v Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 (UFC 223)

FOX Sports Asia looks ahead to the co-main title fight at this weekend’s huge UFC 223 event in New York.

Well, it has been a short five months and former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-1) wants her title back! Does Rose Namajunas (7-3) have what it takes to keep what she earned back at UFC 217 in this instant title rematch?

In the first fight we watched Namajunas completely dismantled Jedrzejczyk with precision and without feeling.

It was actually really interesting to see how hyped up Jedrzejczyk was in the press conferences and square-offs leading up to the fight.

While Namajunas stayed calm cool and relaxed, completely ignoring all of Jedrzejczyk’s attempts to goad her into an emotion-filled mental battle.

I feel as though their personal interactions with one another played a massive part in the fight. Jedrzejczyk wasn’t able to intimidate Namajunas or even get a reaction out of her. Namajunas put herself in the zone every time they were face to face; definitely the case when she took Jedrzejczyk apart.

But now I have to ask myself, will she be in the zone for this fight?

She was making her way to the top. Now she is at the top and I am sure she has been training harder than ever, but can she get into the same zone again?

“Rose got lucky in our first fight. I believe she is a fluke.” @JoannaMMA “Joanna can believe whatever she wants.” @RoseNamajunas The first #UFC223 promo has just dropped! pic.twitter.com/sK71AcEpiv — UFC (@ufc) March 4, 2018

Jedrzejczyk, who had won six title fights in a row before losing to Namajunas, is not one to be taken lightly.

She is an excellent striker and no doubt she has been working on a game plan to best Namajunas. I also doubt we will see as many antics from Jedrzejczyk this time around. I am hoping we will see a much more calculated strategy from her.

I think this will be a closer fight than last time, and ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas is still the underdog despite being the champ. But I am going with Namajunas to walk away with the victory on this one.

Tommy “WildCard” Hayden is a former UFC fighter and Head MMA Coach at Elite Fight Club, Bangkok.

Photo sourced from MMA Fighting

Be sure to catch UFC 223 live on FOX Sports Asia!