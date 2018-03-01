Tate on Jon Jones: I’m over it

Former UFC star Miesha Tate has expressed her annoyance over Jon Jones’ ongoing issues with performance enhancing drugs.

Jones received a $205 000 fine and had his fight license suspended by the California State Athletic Commission on Tuesday after he failed to convince them why he tested positive for banned substance turinabol ahead of his win over rival Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.

The troubled fighter has already served a one year suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Authority for an out of competition doping policy violation.

Tate, who retired from MMA altogether in December 2016, did not mince her words when speaking on Sirius MX about Jones…

“The thing is, I don’t really care at this point if he comes back because I’ve lost the motivation and the interest, and the faith that I have in Jon Jones has been lost,” Tate said.

“Now maybe in three, four years, if he gets a great suspension (from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency), if he gets the book thrown at him, and he really does make those changes, maybe he has a chance at restoring [his legacy]. But at this point, I just don’t care anymore. I don’t care. I’m over Jon Jones. I’m done with it.

“I don’t want to hear his sob story. I felt sorry for the first, second time he kind of had me. But it’s like, fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, I mean, come on. Am I waiting for a fourth now? I just don’t…I’m over it.”

Meanwhile, Jones did not let the verbal barrage slide, saying on twitter that he will draw strength from his current situation.

@MieshaTate I don’t quit when things get tough for me, I get stronger. You just wait and see, maybe you’ll even find motivation in it. Sucks I lost you as a fan. Enjoy retirement sister — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) 1 March 2018

Jones will have to wait for his USADA hearing later this month, where his potential ban will be announced.