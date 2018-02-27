Jason Ponet welcomes us to the Home of Champions

FOX Sports Asia speaks with Full Metal Dojo’s Lightweight Champion Jason Ponet at his new training ground in Pattaya.

We caught up with Full Metal Dojo’s Lightweight Sword-Wielding Champion, France’s Jason Ponet, at his new home at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand. “Training at Fairtex Gym is very nice” he told us, “the MMA team is all new and they know how to put a fighter in good condition to reach the top. And Pattaya is a crazy city but I learn more and more every day.”

The newly-expanded facility boasts an MMA cage, air-conditioned BJJ area with cage panels, and six Muay Thai rings, all decked out in Fairtex’s high-end bags and training gear. Fairtex Training Center’s move into MMA training marks a major leap for the world famous Muay Thai brand, although they have been making and exporting martial arts gear to gyms and promotions for decades. It also makes it the first MMA training facility in the popular beach destination town of Pattaya, just two hours’ drive from Bangkok. It was enough to tempt Jason Ponet away from his previous home of Phuket in the South of Thailand, the main centre for international MMA gyms in Thailand.

Ponet comes from French Guiana, an overseas region of France in South America. “It’s in the Amazonia Forest, and there is a big mix of people – the local Indian population, Chinese, Lao, African, European. And you also have the European satellite launcher.” He later moved to Paris, France, and has been fighting across Europe since 2008.

Jason Ponet won the Full Metal Dojo Lightweight Champion’s Sword at FMD15 in 2017. “Fighting in Full Metal Dojo is a funny experience, you feel like you are in an old fight movie from the 80’s. I like it.” Ponet went into the fight as the challenger and underdog against American UFC-veteran, Tommy “Wildcard” Hayden. The wrestling standout shot for an early takedown. “I prepared very well for this fight, especially in wrestling,” Jason told us, at that point representing UFC star Mike Swick’s AKA Thailand team, “and as I expected he tried hard to take me down. But I was waiting for that and when he was tired, I pulled my soccer kicks out.”

After defending the sustained takedown attempt, Ponet found some distance on the tiring American, unleashing a barrage of soccer kicks on the champion. “FMD is one of the few MMA organisations to allow soccer kicks. For me it is the ultimate form of MMA. You cannot play with the rules like we see sometimes in other organisations. You have to fight from the beginning to the end. Finishing a fight is always good, but finishing with soccer kicks is even better!”

So, what’s next for the jovial Frenchman? “I would like to fight Will Chope one day, but I want to fight every top fighter who steps in front of me.” With an incredible 17-11 record, who could doubt the 29-year-old? Jason Ponet looks set to defend his title at Full Metal Dojo later this year.

