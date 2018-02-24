Myanmar’s Aung La N’Sang becomes second double World Champion

Our man Voltaire Lozada recaps how Aung La N’Sang became a double world champion in just 56 seconds at the ONE: Quest For Gold in Yangon on Friday night.



ONE: Quest For Gold was bound to end with the crowning of a new champion, as Aung La N’Sang and Alexandre Machado battled it out for the vacant ONE World Light Heavyweight World Championship.

The title was declared vacant after the current champion, Roger Gracie retired from competition. Gracie’s compatriot, Alexandre Machado, looked to keep the title on their side of the globe but was up against a determined Aung and a partisan Myanmar crowd.

Both competitors started out cautious, sizing each other up while waiting for the right moment to strike the first blow. It did not occur to anyone that the first attack would also be the last.

N’Sang delivered a head kick so devastating that even Machado’s block wasn’t enough to neutralize its full force. Machado fell to the ground instantly and the cheers began ringing out around the arena. The referee jumped in to stop the fight with just 56 seconds on the clock.

It didn’t matter that the main event was just under a minute, as the whole arena erupted for the nation’s hero who claimed his second belt in the promotion. With the win, N’Sang is now the ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion, becoming the second champion to hold a title in two different weight classes simultaneously. ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin Nguyen hold the distinction of being the first double champion, after he won the ONE Lightweight World Championship last November.

Here are the results of the other matches in the card:

Timofey Nastyukhin def. Amir Khan by Unanimous Decision

Both fighters were clearly confident with their striking ability with neither of them wanting to take fight to the ground. It was Nastyukhin who was the aggressor throughout the round, landing clean hand strikes on Khan. Despite his best efforts, Khan could not land a clean shot which frustrated him towards the end of the round. Khan was constantly in defensive mode against Nastyukhin. The Russian was methodical in his attacks, careful in not being reckless despite rocking Khan with an overhand right early and a flying knee late in the second round.

Knowing that he was down in the match, Khan came out on fire in the final round, putting Nastyukhin on the defensive with a plethora of moves he hasn’t been able to execute earlier in the night. However, Nastyukhin caught a high kick that left put Khan in a great position to finish him off but the Russian managed to escape unscathed again. With less than a minute to go in the fight, Khan landed a huge knee that seemed to rattle Nastyukhin for a second time, but he was able to create separation again. He then surprised Khan with a takedown attempt that turned into a slam, neutralizing Khan until the end of the bout. When the dust settled, there was no doubt who the winner of the match was, and the judges agreed.

Phoe Thaw def. Sor Sey by TKO, Round 1, 1:53

Phoe Thaw def. Sor Sey by TKO, Round 1, 1:53

Hometown heroes clashed as Phoe Thaw took on Sor Sey. While Thaw had the clear advantage on reach, Sey remained unfazed as he delivered vicious counters to Thaw’s attacks. Sey had his game face on, trying to frustrate Thaw by repeatedly challenging him to go on the offensive. Thaw threw a huge punch that had Sey reeling back. Before Sey could recover though, Thaw threw a kick right at Sey’s jaw that floored him, and the referee stepped in immediately before any more damage could be done to Sey.

Ev Ting def. Ariel Sexton by Split Decision

In the night’s co-main event, Ariel Sexton and Ev Ting battled it out in a hard-hitting bout. “Tarzan” came out like a madman and “The Extraterrestrial” with an out-of-this-world aggression. They exchanged strikes early and even exchanged takedowns later in the round – Ting turned a rear-naked choke by Sexton to a slam that ended with the referee asking both fighters to stand. The second saw Sexton keep up his relentless attacks, even scoring a couple of takedowns. Ting was put in a bad spot later on, getting locked in a choke hold by Sexton. The referee had to check if Ting was still conscious, which he proved by miraculously finding a way to slither out and get back on his feet.

With action still too close to call, the final round saw both fighters putting pressure on the other. Ting caught a kick from Sexton that had the Costa Rican fall to his back. Action was paused once again, as Sexton tried to wait for the referee to stand them up again, but Ting was having none of it. He dove into Sexton for a series of elbows before Sexton escaped and got back to his feet. The two would go at it until the bell rang, with both fighters having earned the right to claim victory on the match. In the end, the judges decided their fate, as two of them declared Ting as the winner.

Preliminary Card:

Bozhena Antoniyar def. .Shwe Sin by TKO, Round 1, 0:24 (Fastest in ONE Women’s history)

Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol def. Krisna Limbaga by submission (armbar), Round 1, 4:05

Main Card:

Li Kai Wen def. Roel Rosauro by submission (guillotine choke), Round 1, 0:43

Ye Thway Ne def. Saw Min Min by split decision

Daichi Takenaka def. Dae Hwan Kim by DQ