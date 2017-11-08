Angela Lee injured in car crash; out of Yamaguchi rematch

Angela Lee, the One Championship world atomweight title holder, got into a car accident while driving to training in the early hours of Monday morning.

BREAKING: Hawaii's @angelaleemma was involved in car accident on O'ahu Monday. Family confirms no serious injuries but will postpone #ONEFC Atomweight title defense vs. Mei Yamaguchi which was scheduled for Nov. 24th in Singapore pic.twitter.com/CZOpDo8Ueg — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 8, 2017

The Hawaii-based youngest world champion has been in a fight camp since Saturday, 4 November in Oahu. Lee was scheduled to head the One Championship show Immortal Pursuit card on Friday, 24 November in Singapore.





The 21-year-old female MMA fighter supposingly fell asleep at the wheel, but was wearing a seatbelt at the time. Lee’s father and trainer Ken Lee stated that “Angela’s car hit a guardrail on the highway. The axle snapped and the car flipped five-six times over 100 yards and landed on the opposite side of the highway, according to the police.”

Although the car was a wreck, One Championship Chairman/CEO Chatri Sityodtong shared via his Facebook that Lee escaped with “only a concussion, some minor burns and a banged up body”.

As a result, Lee, after being advised by doctors, will NOT be taking on Japanese fighter Mei Yamaguchi in the much anticipated rematch at ONE’s Singapore show. The pair clashed in Singapore back in May 2016 – with Lee going the full five rounds. The match is considered by MMA fans worldwide to be one of the best fights for that year.

The Evolve MMA gym fighter has had an eventful year with two title defences (defeating Istela Nunes in May) and her engagement to fellow Evolve team mate 27-year-old Brazilian Bruno Pucci.