Bayern Munich’s mistakes in loss to Real Madrid

Entering the first leg of the UEFA Champions League clash, Bayern Munich expected Real Madrid to be a tough opponent.

The La Liga club hold the record for the most Champions League titles and have excellent players in the line-up that could challenge most.

However, the Bundesliga club have been on a different level. They are fighting for a Treble, and many believed they would impress at the Allianz Arena.

Unfortunately, things did not go their way and they suffered a 1-2 defeat to the Los Blancos. With so many talking points in the game, here are some of the reasons why the Bavarians lost at home.

INJURIES TOOK AN EARLY BLOW

There are few teams that could match Madrid’s line-up and Munich was one of them. The clash of European giants was mouth-watering to say the least.

Unfortunately, Munich had injury problems that resulted in them missing out key players. David Alaba and Kingsley Coman were already expected to miss the European clash so Bayern had to adjust.

It turned from bad to worse as Arjen Robben suffered a foot injury in only the eighth minute of the game.

Jerome Boateng also failed to finish the match as he suffered a groin pull in the 34th when Bayern were looking to attack.

LACKLUSTRE PERFORMANCE BY HUMMELS

With injuries already on the table, Bayern still had a decent back line as Mats Hummels was available to play. Many applauded Hummels’ performance this year and leading the back line was his important role against a potent offensive force like Madrid.

Unfortunately, he had a forgettable night as Hummels was often seen slacking on the ball instead of consciously approaching. This was seen in Marcelo’s goal on the edge of the penalty box as there were no defenders ready to close in on the Brazilian.

Often reliable on long balls, Hummels only connected on four of nine attempts throughout the game and also missed a chance to score on the 41st minute as his volley went over the bar after a James Rodriguez cross helped by Robert Lewandowski.

FAILING TO CAPITALISE ON CHANCES

Bayern had creative chances in front of goal throughout the night but failed to put the ball through the line with consistency.

Scoring only one goal after 90 minutes, the Bavarians had 17 total shots but only five were on target. There were beautiful chances to score but eventually scoffed by the team like a Frank Ribery attempt after being put through by Thiago Alcantara.

Lewandowski also had a chance to put Munich back in front before the half-time whistle with a header, but could only direct it straight to Madrid keeper Keylor Navas.

Bayern also had their closest chance two yards out with Thomas Muller and Lewandowski pairing for the attempt but failed to convert it into a goal.

Against a side like Madrid, these chances should have been taken and they should have won their home tie.

It should be very interesting how things unfold when as they need a convincing victory at the Bernabeau in the second leg of their clash.

For Bayern’s sake, they should iron out their deficiencies and bounce back if they want to travel to Kyiv and battle for the European title.