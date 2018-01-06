Heynckes rules out Chelsea move for Vidal

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes insists that there will be no sales in January as Chelsea are linked with Arturo Vidal.

Blues boss Antonio Conte recently spoke of his admiration for Vidal and his fellow Chilean Alexis Sanchez, leading to reports of an imminent £33m bid.

"There's no contact between Chelsea and Bayern," Heynckes said. "We won't sell Arturo Vidal or any other player during the winter market."

Heynckes also spoke about their new signing, Sandro Wagner, who joined the club from Hoffenheim as back-up to striker Robert Lewandowski.

"Wagner has been well received," he added. "He can become an important player. Before, we had no alternative to Lewandowski."