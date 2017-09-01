Tyson heaps praise on McGregor

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has done a u-turn on Conor McGregor, praising the Irishman for the boxing skills he showed during his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Tyson was originally quoted as saying “McGregor is going to get killed”, but after giving good account of himself despite a tenth round TKO in Vegas, Tyson has changed his tune.

“I think he did great,” quipped the former heavyweight demolitionist on Boxing Scene.

“Oh man, he got an A. He did great. A guy that never did that before and he went ten rounds.”

In the post fight press conference, McGregor mentioned a few options he has going forward and did not discount another effort on the boxing ring.

Asked whether McGregor should box again, Tyson believes he certainly has the potential and the pay is much better.

“Well he’s capable,” continued the 51-year-old.

“He can do it if he wants to. I would say go back to the UFC but if you get paid more money boxing, I would box.”