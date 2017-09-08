Srisaket fighting for Thailand against Gonzalez

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai says that he is fighting for the people of Thailand when he rematches Roman Gonzalez this Sunday morning in Carson, California.

The current WBC super-flyweight world champion defeated former pound-for-pound king Gonzalez in a thrilling March encounter that saw 'Chocolatito' fall to the first defeat of his illustrious professional career.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez preview video

The pair will once again meet in the squared circle and Sor Rungvisai realises that he needs to produce another great performance to keep hold of his title.

"This fight is for the people of Thailand. I've had so much support since I won the title and I want to pay them back for all their great support," the 30-year-old said.

"I need to fight great again in order to be victorious against Roman, I'm sure he will be ready to take back his title.

"I have overcome a great deal in my life, nothing has been easy and that is why I cherish being a world champion, it means everything to me.

"This is a great honour to be on this card with so many great champions, but I want to prove that I'm the best of them all."