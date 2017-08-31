McGregor: Mayweather could fight in MMA

Conor McGregor has suggested Floyd Mayweather has the skills to transition into MMA.

UFC champion McGregor was beaten in the 10th round of his boxing debut by Mayweather last weekend in Las Vegas and has now paid tribute to his conqueror.

"I always told him he was not a fighter but a boxer," McGregor posted on Instagram. "But sharing the ring with him he is certainly a solid fighter.

"Strong in the clinch. Great understanding of frames and head position. He has some very strong tools he could bring into an MMA game for sure.

"Very experienced and methodical in his work. I wish him well in retirement. He is a heck of a boxer. His experience, his patience and his endurance won him this fight hands down."

Mayweather insisted his 50th consecutive win will definitely be his last, while McGregor remains the UFC lightweight champion.