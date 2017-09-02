McGregor backed for another windfall – in WWE

Conor McGregor’s bank manager will have been delighted by the UFC lightweight champion earning by far the biggest pay day of his career.

McGregor cashed in an estimated $70million from his Las Vegas showdown against Floyd Mayweather, even though his professional boxing debut ended in defeat.

The 29-year-old is unlikely to earn anywhere near that much for his next encounter – whether it is in the UFC or in the boxing ring.

However, former wrestling star and ex-NFL player Bill Goldberg has proposed an idea which could see McGregor earn big by an appearance in WWE.

Former UFC heavyweight champion and current wrestler Brock Lesnar was expected to return to mixed martial arts and take on Jon Jones in a big-money encounter.

But with Jones now facing a potential drugs ban, Goldberg believes Lesnar could face McGregor inside a WWE ring.

“If it ain’t Jon [Jones], there’s nobody big enough for [Lesnar] to do,” Goldberg told The Fighter and The Kid podcast.

“There’s nobody there, what about Conor?

“I say Conor, because Conor opened his mouth about all the WWE guys. He says things about Brock. I can see him doing it in a heartbeat, why not?

“There are very few fighters that given the opportunity would pass up being a pro wrestler. [They’d do it] in a heartbeat.”