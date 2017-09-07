Joshua has ‘too much respect’ to fight pop star

Boxing’s leading fighters are lining up to take a shot at Anthony Joshua after the heavyweight world champion’s victory over Wladimir Klitschko earlier this year.

But Joshua will not be stepping into the ring against Liam Gallagher, despite the challenge of the former Oasis singer.

The pair were both at the star-studded GQ Awards in London this week, when Gallagher said he would enter the ring against the 27-year-old.

AJ x GQ pic.twitter.com/g0LnuS3Hxx — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) September 6, 2017

“If he wants a scrap I’d say ‘**** yeah, come on!’,” said Gallagher.

But Joshua – who will face Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on October 28 – wasn’t so keen on the encounter.

“Liam’s a legend, so I don’t wanna face him out of respect,” he said.

“You can tell what type of character he is – very up, no fear, but I got too much respect for him.”

Gallagher was eventually more complementary about Joshua, who added the IBO and WBA titles to his IBF belt against Klitschko in April.

“He’s the main man, I’m a big fan of his,” added Gallagher.