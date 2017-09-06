Joshua: I’m the ring king

Anthony Joshua plans to show Kubrat Pulev he is the undisputed ‘king of the ring’ when the two come face to face in Cardiff on October 28 in Cardiff.

Joshua will defend his WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles against the IBF manadatory challenger Pulev at the Principality stadium and the British heavyweight champion is eager to put on a show for the Welsh fight fans.

British boxing’s brightest star told Sky Sports: “I think he’s very very talented. He’s an Olympic bronze medalist which shows his pedigree. He’s a star in his own country, he’s like a king in Bulgaria. He’ll want to give a good account of himself.

“No matter what I watch on YouTube they always seem to bring 30 per cent more when they come to face me in the ring. I’ve got to be prepared for a hungry and ferocious Pulev.”

The Bulgarian, known as ‘The Cobra’, took on Wladimir Klitschko for the same belt back in November 2014 and Joshua knows he cannot afford to underestimate his opponent.

“He had Wladimir going at one stage when he fought him and people forget that,” Joshua said. “I’ve got to be grounded. I’m defending the world title and it’s a serious business.

“I think Cardiff will be great. Normally America had all the glitz and glamour but now these fights are happening in the UK so that’s good and some of the money is going to charities as well.

“I think he matches jab for jab and leans back in the eastern European style. I’ll have to show him I’m the bully in the ring, and I’m the king of boxing.

“If I can, I’d like to secure my 20th victory with my 20th knockout.”