Japan’s Ishida to fight for world title on Joshua bill

Japan’s Sho Ishida will challenge for the WBA world super-flyweight title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s showdown against Kubrat Pulev.

Unbeaten Ishida has won all 24 of his professional outings – 13 by knockout – to become the mandatory challenger for the WBA title, currently held by Britain’s Kal Yafai.

The 28-year-old will now box outside of Japan for the first time, against the smaller Yafai at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on October 28.

CONFIRMED: @iam_yafai defends his WBA Super-Flyweight World Title against mandatory challenger Sho Ishida on Oct 28's #JoshuaPulev card! 👊 pic.twitter.com/ShYuXqANZQ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 6, 2017

The title match is among the support bouts to Joshua defending his WBA and IBF heavyweight championships against Pulev.

Yafai said: “It will be the biggest crowd he’s boxed in front of and his first 12-rounder as well.

“He looks pretty tall. I think that’s his biggest attribute going for him.

“If he plans on using just his height and jab it won’t be enough to beat someone like me.

“I’ve found some good videos of him and I’ve watched a couple of his fights already but, over the next eight weeks, I’ll be studying them in more detail with my team.”