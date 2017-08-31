Golovkin expects a ‘real and memorable Mexican fight’ with Alvarez

Gennady Golovkin says “everyone will remember” his middleweight unification fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, one he calls a “real Mexican fight”.

‘GGG’ will take on the 27-year-old Mexican at the T-Mobile Arena as he marks his Las Vegas debut on September 16 with the IBF, WBC and WBO world titles at stake.

The Kazakhstan knockout artist, unbeaten in 37 fights, considers the fight to be the biggest of his career to date and one that is a gift for boxing fans.

Talking at a media workout in Los Angeles, ‘GGG’ said: “This is a fight boxing can be proud of. It is boxing’s biggest fight. It is a fight for history. It is a real Mexican fight.

I want Big Drama Show. Real fight. #IAmBoxing Watch #CaneloGGG Sept 16 at RingTVcom Online PPV A post shared by Gennady Golovkin | GGG (@gggboxing) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

“Everyone will remember this fight. ‘Canelo’ is the number one in Mexico, a country known for great fighters. He is very special.”

“Canelo’ has looked good and looked strong in his last few fights. That is why we have worked so hard in training camp. We have worked on new things.

“This is my biggest fight. I worked hard to become of champion of the world. I worked hard with Abel to stay champion of the world.”

“This is our Mexican Independence Day holiday weekend gift to boxing and to boxing fans. The fans have been asking for this fight for years. We are going to give a great battle.

“I am very excited to be finally fighting in Las Vegas, but I am more excited that it is against Canelo. The energy will be off the charts. Let me repeat – this is a fight boxing can be proud of.”

Alvarez, whose sole career defeat came against Floyd Mayweather in 2013, is also of the belief that this is his toughest test of his already illustrious career.

Realmente aprecio todo el apoyo ayer en Los Ángeles. Esta próxima victoria será para todos los que creyeron en mí. 👊🏼 I truly appreciate all the support yesterday in Los Angeles. This next win will be for you. #boxing #caneloggg #champion #MiEra #mylegacy A post shared by Saul Alvarez (@canelo) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

“I know what I have in front of me. I know he’s a strong fighter. He is the most dangerous opponent of my career, but I’m ready for him and what’s next to come,” Alvarez said.

“That’s why we prepared, and to give the fans a beautiful fight. This fight’s for you; this fight’s for all the fans who have been asking for it.

“We know that in fights, it takes two to tango. I’m ready, and you know what you’ll get from me. Let’s just hope he brings it as well.

“I’m excited and happy that the fight is almost here. I’ve been focused like always with my training this camp. I’m going to do and use whatever I need to be one step ahead of Gennady in the ring.

“Without a doubt, our fight on September 16 will be one of the great fights in the history of boxing. Golovkin will bring out the best in me.”