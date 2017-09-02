Fury wait drags on

Tyson Fury is still no closer to learning when he can return to the ring as his anti-doping hearing continues to stall.
Fury was charged with “the presence of a prohibited substance” by UK Anti-Doping in June 2016 and is currently suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control.
A little back. Baby Tyson's 1st bday #MyWorld #family #birthday #blessed @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/fPnnLtk8RF
— Paris fury (@parisfury1) July 27, 2017
His UKAD hearing began in May but was adjourned within a week before a verdict had been reached, and there is still no date set for its resumption.
“UKAD are acting on behalf of [the British Boxing Board of Control] – there’s an independent panel that hear [the case],” BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith said. “We’re waiting for the independent panel to advise us [when to resume].”
Fury’s BBBofC boxing license was revoked last October amid mental health issues, and will not be reassessed until the verdict of his anti-doping hearing.
The unbeaten heavyweight hasn’t fought since ending Wladimir Klitschko’s near 10-year reign as world champion in November 2015. Fury has posted images on social media throughout this summer of his return to training as the two-year anniversary of his greatest achievement edges nearer.