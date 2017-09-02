Fury wait drags on

Tyson Fury is still no closer to learning when he can return to the ring as his anti-doping hearing continues to stall.

Fury was charged with “the presence of a prohibited substance” by UK Anti-Doping in June 2016 and is currently suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control.

His UKAD hearing began in May but was adjourned within a week before a verdict had been reached, and there is still no date set for its resumption.

“UKAD are acting on behalf of [the British Boxing Board of Control] – there’s an independent panel that hear [the case],” BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith said. “We’re waiting for the independent panel to advise us [when to resume].”

Fury’s BBBofC boxing license was revoked last October amid mental health issues, and will not be reassessed until the verdict of his anti-doping hearing.

The unbeaten heavyweight hasn’t fought since ending Wladimir Klitschko’s near 10-year reign as world champion in November 2015. Fury has posted images on social media throughout this summer of his return to training as the two-year anniversary of his greatest achievement edges nearer.