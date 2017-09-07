Coldwell: Bellew having talks over Haye rematch

Tony Bellew has held "positive talks" over a rematch with David Haye, but there are still other options for his next fight, says trainer David Coldwell.

The British rivals have resumed negotiations in recent weeks as they attempt to agree on a second fight following Bellew's stoppage victory over Haye at The O2 in March.

But trainer Coldwell is still waiting to see whether both heavyweights will formally agree on terms for a return bout.

"All I know is that obviously there are talks going on," Coldwell told Sky Sports. "They have been back and forth for quite a while now really I suppose, but I believe there are positive talks going on.

"It is one of those fights that are possible. Whether or not it gets finalised or not, I'll believe it when I see it."

Bellew has also voiced his desire for alternative fights against pound-for-pound king Andre or WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, who defends his belt against Hughie Fury this month.

"There are other options, but we're just seeing which one is the best one really," said Coldwell. "Best and most viable, that's what you've got to look at."

Asked about a fight date in December, Coldwell added: "Yes, possibly. That's what we're hoping for."