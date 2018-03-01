Wilder: No man can beat me

Deontay Wilder insists “no man” can beat him – including Anthony Joshua.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’ defends his WBC heavyweight world title against unbeaten Luis Ortiz, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Wilder has set his sights on a unification showdown with WBA ‘Super’ and IBF holder Joshua if they both come through their imminent defences and is convinced neither ‘AJ’ or Ortiz will stand in his way.

“I mean what I say, I mean what I feel and I’m ready for whoever. Anthony Joshua will barely even mention my name. Well, I’m here and I’m ready for him,” he said at his media workout.

“I am the best in the world. I’ve been saying it for years. Here is a big test. This is the fight that the fans have been waiting for. I’m going to pass this test with flying colours.

“I don’t have any worries about Ortiz at all. When I look at Ortiz, he doesn’t look powerful. I know he has nice skills like all Cuban fighters. That’s nothing to me. It’s going to be up to him to prove me wrong.

“I don’t want anybody to change their prediction about me versus Joshua after what they see on Saturday night. I’m going to keep proving people wrong just like I’ve always done. I love proving people wrong.

“This is the fight game and everybody knows that you need to have the confidence to be in it. I’ve had to fight all of my life because people said I wouldn’t amount to anything. Here I am standing tall, because of that confidence I have in myself and my abilities. I don’t believe any man can beat me.”

Wilder returns to New York after blowing away former WBC champion Bermane Stiverne in the first round in November and has predicted a third-round finish this time, even though he admits Ortiz is his toughest title challenger yet.

But Ortiz goes by the nickname of ‘King Kong’ and dismissed the Bronze Bomber’s plan of copying the iconic movie outcome as he is confident of making history by becoming Cuban’s first professional world heavyweight champion.

“I’m psyched and I’m ready for Saturday night. I have no worries at all about being the underdog. I will knock Deontay Wilder out,” he said.

“I’m here for my world title. I’m here to win the heavyweight championship of the world. Winning the belt is the only thing on my mind.

“It’s going to be big for me to get this win on Saturday for myself and for Cuban boxing. This is what makes me happy and gives me thrills. It will all be worth it on Saturday night.

“I am the champ. Saturday night, I show everyone why.”