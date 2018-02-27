Ortiz out to make history in meeting with Wilder

When unbeaten heavyweight Luis Ortiz faces WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder on Saturday he will have the opportunity to do something no Cuban, Hispanic or Latino fighter has ever done.

Victory for Ortiz on Saturday will see him become the first Latino or Hispanic heavyweight world champion born outside of the US and just the second heavyweight of Latino or Hispanic descent to capture the heavyweight world title.

Cuba has had three previous fighters unsuccessfully vie for the heavyweight title, with Jorge Luis Gonzalez losing to Riddick Bowe in 1995 and Vitali Klitschko defeating both Juan Carlos Gomez in 2009 Odlanier Solis in 2011.

Speaking ahead of the mammoth bout, Ortiz admitted that he is fighting for something far bigger than himself.

“This fight is not only important for my family, but for Cuban boxing history,” said the two-time doping offender.

“My only focus right now is on the strategy I will need to defeat Wilder, but I know this fight has a lot of significance.

I’m going to make history for myself and my country when I knock out Wilder on Saturday.”