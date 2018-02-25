Srisaket wins decision over Estrada

Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai successfully defended his WBC super flyweight title on Saturday night, winning a majority decision over challenger Juan Francisco Estrada at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Mexican gave as good as he got over 12 rounds, but Srisaket used all his experience and skill to stay ahead as two of the judges scored the bout 115-113, 117-111 in his favour, while the third judge scored it a 114-114 tie.

The win saw Srisaket (45-4-1, 40 KOs) defend his title for the second time after winning it from Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez last March, while Estrada fell short in his bid to become a world champion in a second weight division.

After a quiet opening round, the two boxers turned up the heat, trading punches as Srisaket continued to edge Estrada as the rounds went on.

The Thai enjoyed a big fifth round, working on the inside and landing some good shots to Estrada’s head and body.

Then in the seventh and eighth rounds it was Estrada’s turn to take the intitiative, although Srisaket managed to stay competitive throughout.

Estrada then landed a solid left uppercut that shook Srisaketin the ninth, but the champion replied with some accurate right hands near the end of the 10th.

Estrada gave it one last push in an epic 11th round before the duo slugged it out as both went for a knockout in the final round before the final bell sounded and the decision went to the judges.

In earlier action, the Philippines’ Donnie Nietes overpowered Argentine contender Juan Carlos Reveco in the seventh round to retain his IBF flyweight title.

Nietes was just too powerful for Reveco, dominating throughout before finally finishing his opponent off after 0:53 of round seven.

Nietes was on top from early on, consistently landing punches while Reveco struggled to connect.

The beginning of the end came late in the sixth round as Nietes worked the body with a couple of big rights before catching Reveco with a big left hook to the chin that sent him crashing to the canvas.

Reveco was clearly out on his feet and staggered to his corner before being sent out for the seventh despite being the worse for wear.

Reveco was out on his feet at the end of the sixth round from a Nietes right hand #SuperFly2 #boxing pic.twitter.com/eGDQwF4dDF — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) February 25, 2018

It didn’t take long for Nietes to capitalise, the Filipino pouncing quickly and finishing off Reveco as his corner threw in the towel.

Further down the card, Artem Dalakian won a unanimous decision against Hawaiian Brian Viloria in their bout for the vacant WBA flyweight title.

Viloria was looking for his fifth world title as he took on the undefeated 30-year old Ukrainian for the WBA flyweight title vacated by Japan’s Kazuto Ioka when he retired.

But it wasn’t to be for the 37-year old as all three judges scored the fight 118-110 in Dalakian’s favour.

Viloria started strongly in the early rounds, and although the bout was close Dalakian’s superior reach soon began to tell.

Things began to go downhill rapidly for Viloria in the 11th round, when Dalakian accidentally caught him with an elbow to the forehead, which left him with blood pouring from a large gash.

The Ukrainian took advantage of Viloria’s discomfort and clearly troubled Viloria especially after the Ukrainian began targeting the wound as he saw the fight out for a comfortable decision win – his 16th straight victory.