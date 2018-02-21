Ringstar boxing reaches 1 billion broadcast footprint

Ringstar Boxing, Asia’s fastest growing sports media property has now reached an overwhelming broadcast footprint of over a potential billion viewers across the globe.

This is due to its broadcast partnerships with networks such as CSI – Fight Sports, FOX Sports Asia, Astro, among other networks, that have also covered the previous fight ‘Roar of Singapore III’, last October.

Ringstar Founder & CEO Scott O’Farrell says, “My vision was to reach this number within 18 months, and I have smashed that goal. We now have premier brands supporting us like Marina Bay Sands, and our shows are now in one of Asia’s premier venues, The Singapore National Indoor Stadium. We have primetime broadcast partners on board that include CSI – Fight Sports, FOX Sports Asia, and our other broadcast partners such as Astro, ABS-CBN, plus all our digital platforms.

"We are now aired live or delayed in over 40 countries across the world, including 80 million homes in the USA. Our model is to bring the fans real fights and give our sponsors and partners maximum brand exposure. We are expecting over 1000 visitors from overseas to ‘Roar of Singapore IV – The Night of Champions’, so we are also adding value to the tourism industry, this makes us the largest televised indoor sports broadcast from Singapore, perhaps even on the night of the 20th of April, the most viewed sports event in Asia. I am pleased we are having a very positive impact, but I still have a long way to go, and a lot more to achieve.”

Ringstar has also been activating press events overseas, such as the Philippines, which witnessed a 3-day media tour that included Filipino world-class boxing champions and legends such as Manny Pacquiao, Gerry Penalosa and the current IBF world Champion Jerwin Ancajas. The media tour was capped by an open workout at the Shangri-La Fort that was attended by over 50 members of the Philippine media, including top TV networks, print and online media.

Ringstar is gearing up for its April 20 show, ‘The Roar of Singapore IV – ‘Night of Champions’, to be held at the 10,000-seater Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event is headlined by Singapore’s one and only Muhamad “The Chosen Wan” Ridhwan”, who will be going against Filipino boxer Jeson Umbal.

Tickets are now available at www.sportshub.com.sg/RoarofSG4.

Ticket prices for VVIP tables at SGD 5,000, with early bird rates at SGD 4,000, up to March 20, 2018. This includes a 4-course dinner with free-flowing wine and beer, VVIP gift bag which includes Ringstar shirts, corporate branding on the table, half-page ad in the fight program, exclusive VIP entrance and red-carpet access and photo opportunities with top celebrities and world-renowned athletes.

Category 1 Seats are at SGD 48, with early bird rates at SGD 38. While Stadium Seats are at SGD 38, with early bird rates at SGD 28.

Promo code ‘TCWVUMBAL’ will entitle ticket buyers 40% off the rates, over and above the early bird rate, (for tickets only).

Sponsors and Partners of ‘Night of Champions’ include Roomaif International, Alexandre Christie and Marina Bay Sands which will be the official venue for the pre-fight events, such as the press conference and the weigh-ins.