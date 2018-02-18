Benavidez dominates Gavril in rematch

WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez retained his title after a one-sided rematch with Ronald Gavril.

Benavidez won the vacant belt on a split decision last September after a close encounter between the pair.

But their second meeting in Las Vegas was one way traffic. Although Benavidez was unable to knock-out the Romanian, the 21-year-old controlled their 12-round bout and won by a unanimous verdict – the judges scoring it 120-108, 120-108 and 119-109.

In his first defence of the title, Benavidez’s power and movement proved too much for Gavril, who had to be checked over by a doctor at the start of the 11th round.

Nothing but respect for Ronald Gavril for never giving up even as Benavidez looks brilliant. Took a lot of bravery by him – and his corner – to make it to the final bell. But tonight David Benavidez showed he is on a higher plane. #BenavidezGavril2 — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) February 18, 2018

The first major blow came early in the fourth when Benavidez connected with a right uppercut, left hook combination that rocked Gavril.

It proved to be just the start of the American’s dominance, who enjoyed a particularly impressive ninth round when he unleashed body and head shots from all angles.

Gavril’s best round came in the 12th, yet he was unable to throw sufficient punches to really hurt the champion.