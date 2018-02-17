Beltran wins vacant lightweight title

Ray Beltran is the new WBO lightweight champion after securing the vacant belt in a bloody battle against Paulus Moses.

In his fourth attempt to win the title, Mexico’s Beltran came out on top in Las Vegas after taking the judges verdict on a unanimous decision with scores of 116-112, 117-111 and 117-111.

At 36, Beltran realised it was his probably his last chance to win a world championship and that determination showed against former title-holder Moses in an action-packed encounter.

#andNew congrats Ray Beltran. Perhaps he may get a Lomachenko payday now if that Linares fight falls apart pic.twitter.com/E69BvPVq1c — BoxingHypeStore.com (@BoxingHype) February 17, 2018

Beltran started the contest the stronger and it looked as if his power would be too much for the Namibian, albeit he suffered a cut above his left eye in a clash of heads in the third round.

But Moses came back strongly in the fourth and fifth, with his overhand right continually finding the mark.

A right-hand by Moses saw Beltran’s legs buckle in the ninth, yet it didn’t prove to be fatal, as he came back strongly. He rallied in the 10th with some shots to the body which ultimately earned him the belt.