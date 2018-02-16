Brook fully focused on ‘tearing up’ Rabchenko

Kell Brook has told Sergey Rabchenko to be ready for a tear-up when they meet in Sheffield on March 3.

The 31-year-old has fallen back in love with boxing after enduring some tough moments following his defeat to Errol Spence Jr last May, and believes moving up to super-welterweight makes him a more dangerous fighter.

“I’m going to be a lot healthier when I get in the ring,” Brook told Sky Sports News. “I can weigh-in, replenish myself and get fully focused on the fight instead of the scales again.

“I’m going to be a real handful on March 3. I’m rising again, I’m coming back and can’t wait to be chucking plenty of chocolate brownies and getting in a tear-up.”

Brook is hoping for a big year after successive defeats against Gennady Golovkin and Spence Jr. He considered retirement after the latter defeat but has since fallen back in love with the sport.

“It hurt me mentally, very bad,” said Brook of losing his IBF belt to Spence JR. “It was the darkest time of my whole life actually.

“It was a bad routine. I didn’t want to get out of bed, it was hard to get through every day. But I’ve overcome that and decided I need boxing. Since I put everything into coming back, I’m loving life again.

“I’m loving training and being around the guys at the gym. A happy fighter is a great fighter.”

Brook has sparred with former European champion Rabchenko and admits he could have picked an easier fight for his debut at super-welterweight.

“He uses the ring well, he is a very clever fighter,” said Brook of the Belarussian.

“He’s not coming to lay down. I could have picked easier opponents but I needed the bit between my teeth and not be cutting corners.

“I have to be fully on it – if not I could get found out in this fight.”