‘AJ knows Parker dedication’

Anthony Joshua knows that Joseph Parker is also pushing his body to the limit in preparation for their unification clash, says the New Zealander's trainer Kevin Barry.

The unbeaten heavyweight champions will battle for three world titles at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31 and Joshua recently warned his rival not to 'lay down' in the early rounds due to a lack of fitness.

Parker has been testing his stamina during early morning runs in Las Vegas under the watchful eye of Barry, who insists Joshua is fully aware of his opponent's dedication.

"Anthony Joshua knows that Joseph Parker will be preparing every bit as hard as he is," Barry told Sky Sports News.

"We're talking about two young, undefeated, hungry world champions, who are going to put everything on the line on March 31.

"We have waited a long time for this opportunity and both these guys have had each other in their sights for a long time.

"This fight has been inevitable and it's just great that it's come together on such a huge stage, and a fight that means so much.

"First unification fight for nearly eight years. I know that Joshua will be taking it very seriously as he always does. Joseph Parker is preparing the best he possibly can for this fight."

Barry has suggested that Parker will use his hand speed and foot movement to negate Joshua's power and gave a hint that he was working on the 26-year-old's mobility this week.

"Joe loves his road work," said Barry. "This is something that we've always done the five years we have been together.

"Most mornings he's up at 5 o'clock, preparing himself in his room. He has a little bit of fruit and 5.30 he's on the road.

"This morning he will probably do the short run, about three and a half. He usually runs five miles in the morning.

"Today he will change that up. It will be a bit of forward running, backward running, sideways. He will be changing that up this morning."

Parker is pleased with his training plans as he attempts to add Joshua's WBA 'super' and IBF belts to his WBO title.

"Training has gone really good," he told Sky Sports. "Everything is on track. We've got a good structure and a good plan.

"Going into camp, everything is all good, everyone is happy. Just got to put in the work and prepare for March 31."