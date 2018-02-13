Filipino boxing legends meet Ringstar

Ringstar Boxing, Asia’s fastest growing media property with a broadcast footprint of over 500 million viewers in over 40 countries, went on a successful media tour in Manila, Philippines recently, meeting boxing legends and champions such as Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, Gerry Penalosa and Jerwin Ancajas.

Senator Manny Pacquiao, in his discussion with Ringstar Founder & CEO Scott Farrell regarding Asian boxing says, “Right now we have top caliber boxers here in Asia, specially in the Philippines. We have boxers that can be famous.”

On Michael Dasmarinas, one of the two Filipino boxers competing on April 20 for ‘Roar of Singapore IV – Night of Champions’, Senator Pacquiao says, “He is ready to compete outside the country and if he is ready to work hard, maybe he will win.”

Former world boxing champion Gerry Penalosa on the other hand says, “Ringstar is getting bigger and bigger, I can see that Ringstar will be a very big boxing promoter. This is also a big break for Filipino boxers like Jeson Umbal. Without Ringstar, I don’t think that they can have an opportunity like this. They have to grab it, the opportunity to have this break.”

Boxing world champion Jerwin Ancajas also expressed support for Ringstar, during the open workout held at the high-end gym Kerry Sports, located at Shangri-La at the Fort at Taguig City. The event was very well attended and was covered by major networks and newspapers in the Philippines.

Muhamad “The Chosen Wan” Ridhwan, had the opportunity to be interviewed by leading TV networks in the country, such as ABS-CBN, GMA7, PTV4, along with top print media such as Philippine Star, Manila Times, Businessworld, among others.

Ringstar is gearing up for its April 20 fight, ‘Roar of Singapore IV – Night of Champions’, to be held at the 10,000-seater SIngapore Indoor Stadium.

Tickets are now available at www.sportshub.com.sg/RoarofSG4.

Ticket prices for VVIP tables at SGD 5,000, with early bird rates at SGD 4,000, up to March 20, 2018. This includes a 4-course dinner with free-flowing wine and beer, VVIP gift bag which includes Ringstar shirts, corporate branding on the table, half-page ad in the fight program, exclusive VIP entrance and red-carpet access and photo opportunities with top celebrities and world-renowned athletes.

Category 1 Seats are at SGD 48, with early bird rates at SGD 38. While Stadium Seats are at SGD 38, with early bird rates at SGD 28.

Promo code CNY will entitle ticket buyers 50% off the rates, over and above the early bird rate, (for tickets only).

Sponsors and Partners of ‘Night of Champions’ include Roomaif International, and Marina Bay Sands, which be the official venue for the pre-fight events, such as the press conference and the weigh-ins, also for the post-fight events.

For more information on promo codes and ‘RoarofSG4’, please visit www.sportshub.com.sg/roarofsg4 and www.ringstar-boxing.com.