Jones retires, hints at ‘one more’ bout

Roy Jones Jr ended his professional career with a unanimous points victory over Scott Sigmon on Thursday night at Pensacola Bay Center, Florida – then immediately hinted at another fight.

Jones Jr (66-9-KO47), 49, outclassed his opponent in front of his hometown crowd, dominating the contest from the first round on the way to victory with all three judges scoring the 10-round cruiserweight contest 98-92.

Thirty-year-old American Sigmon was unable to contain the superior hand speed of Jones Jr but was never in danger of being knocked out by the veteran.

Jones Jr – who has won world titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight – entertained the crowd with smiles while working his opponent’s body and had little to no issues defensively throughout.

Jones Jr then once again called out 42-year-old mixed martial arts star Anderson Silva, telling UFC president Dana White he would postpone his retirement to fight the Brazilian.

He said: “Dana, I know you’re listening. I know Anderson’s suspended. But that’s the only other fight Roy Jones will return to the ring for. Other than that, the chapter’s closed.”

After the fight, Jones Jr revealed he entered the fight suffering from a torn bicep.

“I love each and every fan that came out to support me tonight,” Jones said.

“I knew Scott was tough, I knew Scott was game, and I knew Scott was gonna keep coming. I don’t make excuses. But last week I tore my biceps in my left arm again. But because it was my last fight in Pensacola, I refused to pull out.”