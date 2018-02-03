Pacquiao could face Alvarado in April

Manny Pacquiao could face Mike Alvarado on the undercard of April’s WBO welterweight title bout between Jeff Horn and Terence Crawford.

Pacquiao hasn’t fought since controversially losing his WBO belt to Horn last July, with the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko mentioned as a potential opponent for the Philippines senator.

However, Alvarado – who was a world champion for just 19 days back in 2013 – has emerged as a potential opponent for the 39-year-old on April 14.

Alvarado, 37, has reeled off four successive wins since failing in his bid to win the WBO title back in 2015. If the fight goes ahead, it would be the support bout for the title clash between Horn and Crawford at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“Yeah, [Alvarado] is a possibility,” Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum told RingTV.com.

“I’ve spoken to Manny and we’re working on getting him back in the ring in the spring.”