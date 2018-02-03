Triple main event booked for Singapore

World and regional titles will be on the line when the Singapore Indoor Stadium hosts its first professional boxing event in April.

Ringstar Boxing’s ‘Roar of Singapore IV – Night of Champions’ takes place on April 20, with three main events on the card.

Singapore boxer Muhamad ‘The Chosen Wan’ Ridhwan puts his undefeated record on the line when he takes on Filipino fighter Jeson Umbal for the vacant Intercontinental Featherweight title.

On paper, Umbal will go into the clash as the favourite, with the 23-year-old currently eight places higher than Ridhwan in the IBO rankings.

Another Filipino boxer, Michael Dasmarinas, will face France’s Karim Guerfi for the IBO world championship title.

And the final big clash will see Malaysia’s Mirage Kahn going up against New Zealand’s Chase ‘Hellboy’ Haley for the vacant WBC Asia Continental light heavyweight title. Haley will also be defending his IBO Oceania strap.

Ringstar Founder and CEO Scott Farrell said: “We are Asia’s hottest sporting property and we have raised the bar by having the first professional international boxing match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium – a premiere venue in Singapore.”

Tickets are on sale from February 10 with prices for VIP tables at SGD 5,000, with early bird rates at SGD 4,000 until March 20.

VIP ringside seats are SGD 288, with early bird rates at SGD 200, while stadium seats are SGD 38, with an early bird price of SGD 20.

For more information visit www.ringstar-boxing.com.