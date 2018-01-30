Golovkin, Alvarez rematch set for May

The much-anticipated rematch between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will take place on May 5, it was announced on Monday.

The news came via a video on US pay-per-view network Home Box Office starring former wrestler Dwayne Johnson.

The rematch comes after the middleweight brawlers’ first bout last September ended in a hugely controversial draw.

Judge Adelaide Byrd scored the contest 118-110 in Alvarez’s favour, a verdict that went against the opinion of most pundits and saw Byrd withdrawn from scoring major fights.

The other judges, Dave Moretti and Don Trella, scored the fight 115-113 in favour of Golovkin and a 114-114 draw respectively.

The result saw the unbeaten Golovkin lose his perfect record. He has 37 wins (including 33 KOs) from his 38 fights.

The Kazakh star said he was looking forward to the rematch.

“I am ready to battle Canelo again and am happy he took this fight again,” Golovkin said.

“This is the fight the world wants. This is the fight boxing deserves. I didn’t agree with some of the judges’ decisions in the first fight. This time there will be no doubt. I am leaving the ring as the middleweight champion of the world.”

Álvarez, whose record stands at 49 wins (34 KOs), two draws and one defeat from 52 fights, was also confident.

This time, Golovkin won’t have any excuses regarding the judges because I’m coming to knock him out.”

The venue for the fight is yet to be confirmed, although Madison Square Garden, Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium are all being considered.